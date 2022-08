Egypt’s public prosecutor on Sunday ordered an investigation into the fire that broke out in a Coptic church in Cairo due to an electrical failure during mass, a tragedy that left at least 14 injured and 41 dead. Copts are the largest and most traditional Christian community in Egypt, where they make up about 10% of the population of over 100 million people.

“The Attorney General ordered the formation of a large investigative team to investigate the incident of the church fire in Imbaba, and immediately moved to inspect it and initiate investigation procedures,” the Egyptian Public Ministry said in a concise statement on Facebook. .

According to the Coptic Church, citing sources from the Egyptian Ministry of Health, the death toll now stands at 41, while 14 people were injured in the fire during mass at the church of martyr Abu Sefein, located in Al Munira in the neighborhood of Imbaba. , southwest of Cairo.

Among the dead was Abu Sefein church priest Abdel Masih, whose body was taken to Aguza Hospital. However, the latest report from the Ministry of Health only indicates that “55 cases” were transferred to hospitals, including the dead and wounded, without giving further details.

The Egyptian Interior Ministry said that, according to initial investigations, the fire originated in the air conditioning unit on the first floor of the church building, which includes several rooms, due to an electrical failure that caused a large amount of smoke to be emitted. , the main cause of death for victims.

According to the entity, two officers and three civil defense employees were injured in the incident. The fire was reported around 9 am (4 am GMT) and Civil Defense forces entered the building and brought the fire under control, evacuating the dead and wounded to hospitals.