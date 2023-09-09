Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 09/09/2023 – 8:21

Deputy Attorney General Lucas Rocha Furtado asked the Federal Court of Auditors (TCU) to annul penalties imposed on companies convicted in Operation Lava Jato processes that used evidence from Odebrecht’s leniency agreement – annulled by decision of Minister Dias Toffoli, of the Supreme Court. Federal Court. The measure extends to authorization to participate in tenders. With this, companies that, since Operation Lava Jato, were prohibited from providing services to the State will be able to return to operating in this area.

Rehabilitation depends on authorization from the TCU and is not automatic. As Furtado did not make any precautionary request – a more urgent measure, the tendency is for the Court to analyze and discuss the situation of companies on a case-by-case basis.

The MP who works with the Court of Auditors wants declarations of unsuitability to bid with the public administration to be rendered null and void, “in respect for due legal process and in order to prevent legal uncertainty arising from the application of sanctions based on derivative processes of judicial acts annulled by the competent authorities”.

The request follows the decision in which Dias Toffoli annulled all evidence and elements obtained from Odebrecht’s leniency agreement. The order could lead to a cascade effect, with consequences that must be analyzed on a case-by-case basis.

‘Scorched Earth’

In the 12-page document, Lucas Rocha Furtado says that Operation Lava Jato “ended the country’s heavy civil construction industry and created a scorched earth climate in Brazil”.

“Aiming to repair this historical error and with the aim of rehabilitating heavy civil construction companies that had decisions disqualifying them from participating in public tenders, as well as calculating the damage caused to the public treasury by Operation Lava Jato and charging the agents responsible for the debt caused to the Union , is why I present this representation”, he indicated.

In its assessment, in compliance with the STF decision, the Court of Auditors must take measures to “seek reparation for all damages perpetrated by agents involved in Operation Lava Jato, as well as rehabilitate companies that were declared unsuitable based on annulled decisions by the recent decision of the STF and in other previous decisions by the Supreme Court itself and lower instances of the Judiciary”.

Switzerland

Former prosecutor Stefan Lenz, responsible for investigations into Operation Lava Jato in Switzerland, denied this Friday, 8th, in response to the Estadão, who illegally sent any evidence of Odebrecht’s bribery systems (Drousys and MyWebDay) to Brazilian prosecutors. This possible illegal sharing was cited by Minister Dias Toffoli, of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), as one of the reasons for prohibiting the use of these systems as evidence in cases against President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva or other politicians exposed as a result of the agreement. leniency of the contractor.

“The evidence was never sent to Brazil through informal means and there was – according to Swiss and international law – no other illegal practice by Swiss authorities,” said Lenz.

Lenz currently works as a lawyer and did not respond to other questions about Minister Dias Toffoli’s decision, which declared illegal the use of any evidence obtained from Odebrecht’s leniency agreement. The illegal sharing of Odebrecht evidence was suggested by Toffoli based on messages exchanged on the Telegram application, obtained by hacker Walter Delgatti. According to a court ruling, Delgatti obtained these messages by hacking into the Telegram account of former prosecutor and former deputy Deltan Dallagnol, former head of Operation Lava Jato in Paraná, and other authorities.

bags

Some of these messages, exchanged between Lava Jato prosecutors, mention that digital copies of Odebrecht systems (Drousys and MyWebDay) were transported in plastic bags. Toffoli takes up these dialogues as arguments that the “chain of custody and technical integrity” of the evidence obtained from the Odebrecht agreement were compromised.

But, in an interview with Estadão, Odebrecht’s own lawyers say that there has not yet been any proof of compromising the integrity of the Drousys and MyWebDay files. These lawyers say that files from these systems were copied by experts from a server in Switzerland, in work accompanied by authorities and lawyers from Brazil, Switzerland and the United States. This copy was made and provided by Odebrecht itself for the signing of the leniency agreement and the server was managed by the company itself, so there was no need, by law, for any foreign or Brazilian body to authorize the delivery of copies, in accordance with the lawyers defending the contractor.

Prosecutors and magistrates will appeal

Two of the main professional associations in the Brazilian legal segment, the National Association of Public Prosecutors and the Association of Federal Judges of Brazil, will appeal Minister Dias Toffoli’s decision that annulled the evidence arising from Odebrecht’s leniency agreement. The organizations’ appeals must be presented at the beginning of next week and will be judged by the Second Panel of the STF. There is no deadline for the trial to take place.

The Instituto Não Aceito Corrupção also issued a statement disagreeing with the decision. The entity says that the contractor was represented by its lawyers and that the validity of the agreement has already been approved by the STF. “Observance and respect for an agreement approved by the STF is essential for the preservation of legal security, a pillar of our system and of the Democratic Rule of Law itself”, says the organization, which also highlights that the procedures adopted by the task force in Curitiba were under the scrutiny of the General Inspectorate of the Federal Public Ministry and the General Inspectorate of the National Council of the Public Ministry. In both cases, the proceedings were archived.

The information is from the newspaper The State of S. Paulo.