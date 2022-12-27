Pre-emptively arrested after alleged ‘terrorist practices’, George Washington de Oliveira Sousa, who claims to be the manager of four gas stations, earning between R$4,000 and R$5,000 a month, spent more than R$160,000 on the arsenal – pistols, revolvers, rifles, carbines and ammunition – which he took from Pará to Brasília with the intention of ‘provoking intervention by the Armed Forces’. The supporter of President Jair Bolsonaro says he set up a “plan with demonstrators (camped around) the Army HQ to provoke the decree of a state of siege and prevent the establishment of communism in Brazil”.

In a statement to the Civil Police, George Washington stated that what motivated him to acquire the weapons “were the words” of the Chief Executive. Already at the custody hearing that imposed an indefinite prison sentence on the Bolsonarist, George Washington said he had asked to remove the name of Bolsonaro and president-elect Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva from the document that recorded his arrest in flagrante delicto – according to him, his conduct was protested ‘for the elections’.

The evaluation of the Public Prosecutor’s Office of the Federal District is that the fact that the prisoner took weapons to Brasília with ‘the intention of provoking military intervention, considering exploding bombs at an airport and at a power substation, unequivocally demonstrates the need’ of their precautionary segregation.

In addition, the Prosecution’s assessment is that, by spending more than a month camped in front of the Army barracks, George ‘was involved in a criminal engineering in which he would have ordered and received devices for making bombs’. During the investigated custody hearing, the Public Prosecutor’s Office highlighted the ‘triviality with which the prisoner deals with radical and harmful issues’.

The seizure report of the objects located by the police in George’s possession lists a rifle, two shotguns, five sticks of dynamite, revolvers, pistols and more than a thousand pieces of ammunition, of different calibers.

According to the prisoner reported to the Police, if he was stopped on the road, during the transport of the arsenal from Pará to Brasília, ‘the idea was to activate Pró Armas to justify participation in a shooting competition’. The gas station manager also said that he intended to hand over part of the weapons and ammunition to CACs – collectors, shooters and hunters – camped in front of the Army barracks ‘as soon as authorized by the Armed Forces’.