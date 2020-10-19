Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee President and former Chief Minister Kamal Nath’s comments on the BJP woman candidate has created a ruckus during campaigning in the Assembly by-election in Madhya Pradesh. The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on the matter termed Kamal Nath’s remarks on Kamal Nath’s BJP candidate Imrati Devi as offensive and surrounded the Congress.

Mayawati said that taking cognizance of this, the Congress high command should publicly apologize. Mayawati tweeted, “Extremely embarrassing and scandalous, extremely abusive remarks made by senior Congress leader and former CM about Dalit woman contesting by-election in Dabra Reserve Assembly seat of Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh.” Taking cognizance of this, the Congress high command should publicly apologize.

Kamal Nath clarified on statement calling Imrati Devi an ‘item’

People should vote for BSP to teach Congress a lesson: Mayawati

The BSP supremo further wrote, “There is also an appeal to the people of the Dalit community, especially to teach the Congress party its lesson and prevent them from further insulting women, to vote in the by-elections in all the 28 seats of the assembly in Madhya Pradesh It would be better if we give only BSP candidates unilaterally. “

Kamal Nath had said the item to Imrati Devi

Actually, while campaigning for Congress candidate Suresh Raje, contesting from Madhya Pradesh’s Dabra assembly seat, on Sunday, Kamal Nath had said on Sunday, “Suresh Raje ji is our candidate from Dabra. By nature, it is simple. . They are not like him. What’s his name? ” Meanwhile, the people present there started loudly saying ‘Imarti Devi’, ‘Imarti Devi’. After this, Kamal Nath laughed and said, “Shall I take his name. You recognize him more than me. You should have warned me in advance. What is this item?”

Shivraj wrote a letter to Sonia Gandhi, demanding action against Kamal Nath

Narottam Mishra said – Congress and Kamal Nath’s culture is same

On the other hand, State Home Minister Dr. Narottam Mishra, while targeting the former Chief Minister Kamal Nath, said that the culture of Congress is such that insult women. Indian people have full respect for the woman, where the god is respected where the woman is respected. But on the other side is the culture of the Congress, one was the former Chief Minister of the Congress, who had described the woman leader of his own party as a piece of goods and a former Chief Minister came to Kamal Nath Dabra who described our candidate as an item. The thinking of Kamal Nath and the thinking of Congress is similar. Today, Kamal Nath has come to Dabra and insulted the mother power at the time of Navdurga, has insulted the woman. Now on the 3rd, Kamal Nath will have to answer to the public of Dabra, the humiliation of the woman can never be tolerated by Dabra. It is Chambal’s soil, it never holds anyone’s debt. Kamal Nath, you are proud of your wealth, with its interest, this Dabra and Gwalior region will give it to you on the 3rd.

Imrati Devi is considered as a supporter of Scindia

Let me tell you, Imrati Devi, who was counted among the loyal supporters of former Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, is one of the 22 rebel MLAs of the Congress, who resigned from the assembly and joined the BJP on March 20, when the then Kamal Nath government fell. After this, the BJP returned to state power on March 23 under the leadership of Shivraj Singh Chauhan. Significantly, 28 assembly seats in the state including Dabra are to be held on November 3.