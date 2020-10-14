Bharatiya Janata Party General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya has targeted the Congress, calling it ‘Chunnu-Moonnu’ while taunting former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath and Rajya Sabha MP Digvijay Singh. Shuffle On Wednesday, Kailash Vijayvargiya alleged that the two senior leaders in the rule of the previous Congress government betrayed the voters of the state.

Vijayvargiya said at an election meeting in Sanwer, about 40 km from Indore city, “Kamal Nath and Digvijay, both of them are Chunnu-Moonnu. (In 2018) when assembly elections were going on in the state, there were 50 in their meetings, then some There was a crowd of 100 people. ” He said that both the Congress leaders handed over their promissory letters (Congress manifesto issued during the last assembly elections) to a family man like Jyotiraditya Scindia, who was born in a former royal family. Scindia came to Chunnu-Munnu’s talk.

Should not fulfill election promises after Congress government: Vijayvargiya

Vijayvargiya said, “During the last assembly elections, Chunnu-Munnu asked Scindia all over the state that the debt of farmers would be forgiven and the unemployed youth would get government allowance within just 10 days when the Congress came to power. Election promises were not fulfilled after. ” He said that one person from Chunnu-Munnu became the Chief Minister, then another person opened the transfer industry and sat in his bungalow. But poor Scindia was roaming the streets and people were asking him what happened to the Congress’s election promises?

Chunnu-Munnu are traitors, call others traitors: Kailash Vijayvargiya

The BJP general secretary said that Chunnu-Munnu is actually a traitor. But now they are describing other people as traitors. Vijayvargiya was addressing a meeting organized in favor of Tulsiram Silavat, the minister for water resources of the state and BJP candidate from Sanwar region. Silavat, who left the Congress for seven months before leaving the Congress, again filed nomination from his traditional constituency on Wednesday, where the by-election is to be held on November 3.

It is worth noting that the then Kamal Nath government fell on March 20 due to the resignation of 22 rebel MLAs of the Congress including the Silvaat under Scindia’s resignation from the Assembly. After this, the BJP returned to power on March 23 under the leadership of Shivraj Singh Chauhan.

Chunnu-Munnu shop closed and they hit the road: BJP general secretary

Vijayvargiya pointed to this political development, saying, “As soon as Scindia sat with her colleagues in the express train headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chunnu-Munnu’s shop closed and they came on the road.” The BJP general secretary also expressed displeasure at the state Kisan Congress leader Dinesh Gurjar calling Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan a ‘bare-hungry house’. Taking a dig at the Congress, he said, “We are hungry, bare right, but honest. We are not dishonest like you to sit with votes and later not take care of farmers and youth.”