Now the Election Commission has also taken a strong stand on the remarks made by senior Congress leader and former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath on BJP candidate Imrati Devi. The Election Commission on Monday sought a detailed report from the Chief Electoral Officer of the state on the ‘item’ remarks of Congress leader Kamal Nath. A senior Election Commission official said, “Based on the report received from the Chief Electoral Officer of Madhya Pradesh, we have sought a detailed report. It will be submitted to the commission on Tuesday. Based on this, the commission will consider.”Here the National Commission for Women (NCW) has also sent this matter to the Election Commission for necessary action. “By the time we got the message from NCW, we had sought a detailed report from the Chief Electoral Officer of Madhya Pradesh,” the Election Commission official said. Let me tell you, while addressing an election meeting in Dabra, Gwalior on Sunday, he had made an alleged comment about BJP candidate Imarti Devi.

MP Chunav: After the ‘item’ ruckus, now Kamal Nath-Imrati’s photo explodes

Earlier, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan again rebuked former Chief Minister Kamal Nath for his itemized statement at an election meeting in Agar Malwa. Shivraj said that such language against mother and sisters in Navratri is against dignity and people of the state will never tolerate it. Addressing the public meeting in Tanodiya Krishi Upaj Mandi, the Chief Minister said that Congress people abuse me every day. It doesn’t matter to me, but no one is allowed to insult mothers and sisters.

MP Chunav: Who said Kamal Nath’s ‘item’ statement today? Watch-video

21 other MLAs, including Imrati Devi, resigned from the Congress and the Assembly in March and joined the BJP. After this, the Kamal Nath government fell. These MLAs are considered close to Jyotiraditya Scindia. The by-elections are to be held on November 3 for the 28 assembly seats of Madhya Pradesh. Votes will be counted on 10 November.