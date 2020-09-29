new Delhi: Former Chief Minister Kamal Nath has welcomed the announcement of the dates for the by-elections to be held in 28 assembly seats in Madhya Pradesh. He said that in the by-elections, the people of the state will give a tough answer to those who have killed democracy and toppled an elected government. Please tell that the Election Commission has announced to hold a by-election in the state on November 3.
Kamal Nath tweeted, “Welcome to the announcement of byelection on November 3 in 28 seats of Madhya Pradesh by the Election Commission. The Congress is fully prepared for these by-elections. We have so far announced the names of 24 candidates, we will also declare the remaining names soon. ”
In his next tweet, he wrote, “Congress victory will be waved in these seats and we will defeat BJP in these seats. This by-election will be in the form of an insult to the mandate, a strong answer to those who kill constitutional values and democracy. ”
Kamal Nath said, “The people of Madhya Pradesh will give tough answers in these elections to those who demolish a popular, elected, development-minded government.”
By-elections will be held on 56 assembly seats in 11 states
Let us tell you that apart from 28 seats in Madhya Pradesh, one from Chhattisgarh, one from Haryana, two from Jharkhand, two from Karnataka, two from Manipur, two from Nagaland, two from Odisha, one from Telangana, eight from Gujarat and one from Uttar Pradesh Seven assembly seats are also to be held on November 3. October 16 is the last date for filing nominations for these by-elections. At the same time, nominations can be withdrawn till 19 October.
