new Delhi: Former Chief Minister Kamal Nath has welcomed the announcement of the dates for the by-elections to be held in 28 assembly seats in Madhya Pradesh. He said that in the by-elections, the people of the state will give a tough answer to those who have killed democracy and toppled an elected government. Please tell that the Election Commission has announced to hold a by-election in the state on November 3.

Kamal Nath tweeted, “Welcome to the announcement of byelection on November 3 in 28 seats of Madhya Pradesh by the Election Commission. The Congress is fully prepared for these by-elections. We have so far announced the names of 24 candidates, we will also declare the remaining names soon. ”