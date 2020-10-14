Bhopal: In view of the bye-elections in Madhya Pradesh, BJP has released the list of its star campaigners. Jyotiraditya Scindia, who came from Congress to BJP, is at number 10 in this list. On this, his old party Congress has tightened up that after the exit, BJP has left Scindia out.

Congress spokesperson Narendra Saluja said, ‘Not a single supporter of Scindia is included in the list of BJP’s star campaigners, Scindia’s own name is at number 10. Yesterday also disappeared from digital chariot. He was the head of the election campaign committee in Congress. What happened in BJP? Bhopal MP Pragya Thakur is also missing? ‘

The BJP has released its list of 30 star campaigners for campaigning in the by-elections in 28 assembly seats. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and National President JP Nadda are also not named in these. It is believed that the central leadership is running a distance in the by-election campaign. Bhopal MP Pragya Thakur is not even mentioned in the list, but local leaders are refraining from speaking anything on it.

Media Vice President of Congress, Bhupendra Gupta has questioned the BJP whether Modiji has lost his appeal. Why has the BJP of Madhya Pradesh not considered Modiji as a star campaigner? Similarly, the diamond which the BJP had discovered from the Congress and whose Chief Minister gazes from the platform every day that if there is no Scindia, my government would not have been formed, today he has also put them in the last list. It seems that all the stars of the BJP have lost their aura. The Congress already knew that use and throw away the work of the BJP. The use of Scindia seems to have been completed there.

Scindia took a dig at Digvijay’s disappearance from publicity

Jyotiraditya Scindia has been constantly stressing the former CM Digvijay’s disappearance from election campaigning in his meetings. Recently, Scindia had said that when elections come, elder brother (Digvijay Singh) becomes behind the curtain. If elections are held, then the lanyard comes into the hands of the elder brother. Scindia said that the same thing happened in the 2018 assembly elections and now the same is happening in 2020. Scindia also challenged that Digvijay should campaign continuously. The more visits he makes, the more people will join the BJP.