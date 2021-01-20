The testimonies of victims of incest or rape by a stranger when they were children continue to flow by the thousands on social networks. The publication of the book la Familia grande, by Camille Kouchner, triggered a freedom of speech under the banner of the hashtag #MeTooInceste, in all circles. Monday, the deputy LaREM Bruno Questel has also joined the victims who decide to speak.

“He was not from my family, he was from the village; of those places where the family is big. I was 11 years old. I never forgot. No excuse possible. No forgiveness possible. No rest for the perpetrators of these acts ”, he wrote on Twitter, revealing he was raped as a child.

“It is not fixable”

With France Bleu Normandie, the parliamentarian said: “When you’ve been the victim of that, there’s not a second when something, a fact, a word, a gesture, a news, doesn’t bring you back to it. (…) These are lives that are crushed, we live with that all our life. No, there is no room for forgiveness, no room for forgetting, you have to be indignant every second (…). It is not fixable. “

The deputy for Eure, vice-president of the LaREM group since 2018, wishes to encourage the victims to come out of the silence. “We have to talk, that the public authorities put in place the reception tools, that the parents are very strong. And there is no room for explanation of any kind. “

” Another life “

The elected continues: “One day it pisses you off, and it’s complicated. You relive the events, you find this form of loneliness which was yours at the time of the facts and after. I can tell you it’s not going away, there’s no cure for it. This does not prevent it from being built (…). But it’s a different life than the one you should have had. “

Several texts and bills, in the Senate and in the Assembly, will very soon address the issues of the fight against incest, the prescription of sentences, and support for victims. “I think we need to criminalize sexual relations between an adult and a child under the age of 15”, said the Secretary of State for Children, Adrien Taquet.