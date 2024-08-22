Brasília, 22 – President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva issued a new Provisional Measure (MP) allocating R$1.977 billion in extraordinary credit for actions in Rio Grande do Sul. The amount will be the responsibility of the Ministry of Finance for rural credit operations. Of the total, R$733.8 million will go to subsidize agricultural financing operations, the marketing of agricultural products and the marketing of agricultural products. And the amount of R$1.243 billion will go to subsidize operations within the scope of the National Program for Strengthening Family Farming (Pronaf).



