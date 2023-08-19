Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/18/2023 – 20:26

This Friday, the 18th, the Public Prosecutor’s Office asked the Federal Court of Auditors (TCU) to hold Lieutenant Colonel Mauro Cid and all those involved in the schemes for falsifying covid-19 vaccination data and selling jewelry and Union clocks.

The representation sent to the TCU is signed by the deputy attorney general Lucas Furtado. He asks for an investigation to verify whether Mauro Cid followed orders or whether he had the autonomy to make decisions.

“Mauro Cid acted alone or did he follow orders? Answering that question could create joint and several liability,” he wrote. This means that, if it is proven that the lieutenant colonel acted at Bolsonaro’s behest, the former president must also be held accountable.

The document also states that “no one is obliged to comply with illegal orders”. “When receiving an activity, it is not up to the subaltern to discuss, in a hierarchical relationship”, says Furtado. “However, such an understanding only makes sense when analyzed under the legality bias! And not when configured criminally typified illicit acts.”

The deputy prosecutor also asks the TCU to notify the Federal Public Prosecutor’s Office so that the body can analyze whether there are elements for opening a criminal investigation into Mauro Cid.

The lieutenant colonel, who was an assistant to the Presidency of the Republic in the Jair Bolsonaro government, has been in custody since May. The arrest was determined in the investigation into the scheme of fraud in vaccination data in the systems of the Ministry of Health. His cell phone was seized and, based on the messages recovered by the Federal Police, he was also implicated in the illegal sale of diplomatic gifts received by Bolsonaro and that they should have been returned to the Union’s assets.