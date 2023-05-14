Nearly three months after two reporters from the Estadão being attacked while working to cover the intense rain that caused destruction and 65 deaths in São Sebastião, on the north coast of São Paulo, the Public Ministry of the State of São Paulo (MP-SP) requested on Thursday, 11, the shelving of the investigation against five suspected of carrying out the attacks. The position was voiced even before the Civil Police ended the investigation, which was classified as a “gross mistake” by the reporters’ lawyer. Judge Guilherme Kirschner, of the Special Civil and Criminal Court of São Sebastião, has yet to comment on the MP-SP’s request.

Prosecutor Marcelo Otavio Camargo Ramos, from the 3rd Public Prosecutor’s Office of São Sebastião, stated that, “although the behavior of the residents was supposedly brutal, it was due to the journalists’ insistence in refusing to erase the recorded images and remain in place, continuing the photographic records and filming. Therefore, the tenants acted in the regular exercise of the right, as provided for in art. 1.210, paragraph 1, of the Civil Code.”

The aforementioned legal provision authorizes those who have lost possession of an asset to use “their own strength” to restore the previous situation, “as long as they do so soon”. And, says the law, “the acts of defense, or of effort, cannot go beyond what is indispensable for the maintenance, or restitution of possession”.

Still according to Ramos, the journalists “invaded a private condominium” with the intention of taking the photos, without the authorization of the residents. Reporters claim that there was no invasion – one of them entered after the consent of employees.

The prosecutor continues: “in view of the absence of sufficient elements to support the due process of law, I request its filing in relation to crimes of fact, illegal embarrassment and threat, without prejudice to the provisions of article 18 of the Code of Criminal Procedure”. This article allows the investigation to be resumed if new evidence emerges.

He concludes by saying that, regarding the crime of injury, this depends on the manifestation of the victim’s will, and it is not up to the MP to act on his own. The police inquiry launched at the 2nd Police Station of São Sebastião investigates crimes of illegal embarrassment, injury, acts of violence and threats committed by five people against two reporters from the Estadão. Now, the judge will speak to decide whether to archive the case or determine the continuation of the investigation.

A lawyer representing the journalists, Alexandre Daoun said that the request for filing at this time is unusual, as investigations are ongoing and they are the ones that provide the information for the prosecutor to decide whether to open criminal proceedings or close the file. “It completely escapes the rule of Brazilian criminal procedure,” he said. According to him, hearings are missing from two property owners in the condominium who were at the scene at the time of the attacks.