Venezuela’s attorney general, Chavista Tarek William Saab, who uses his position to persecute Maduro’s opponents, said there would be “due process” | Photo: EFE/Ronald Pena R

Venezuelan Attorney General Tarek William Saab, a pro-Chavista, said Thursday (5) that a US Navy marine arrested last week by Venezuelan police was detained because he entered the country “without any type of documentation.”

According to information from the EFE agency, in a press conference, Saab said that the soldier’s “main nationality” is “Mexican” and that he entered Venezuela “without any kind of support” (valid explanation) about the reason for his trip. An investigation was opened by the Chavista prosecutor’s office.

“We are always alert, vigilant, to ensure that there is due process, that there is a fair trial. That is all I can reveal, I cannot say anything else,” said Saab, who uses his position to persecute opponents of dictator Nicolás Maduro.

The Pentagon had reported on Wednesday (4) that the United States Navy is investigating the arrest of the marine, who had reportedly traveled to Venezuela for personal reasons. He was arrested last Friday (30).

Associated Press sources reported that the soldier, whose name was not released, did not have authorized travel permits to Venezuela.

The arrest comes at a time of heightened tension between Caracas and Washington, due to the post-electoral crisis in Venezuela and the seizure by the United States of an official Maduro plane in the Dominican Republic on Monday (2).