O MPTCU (Public Ministry with the Federal Court of Accounts) asked Minister Augusto Nardes, of the TCU, to reconsider his own decision and determine that the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) return to the Union, within 5 days, part of the jewelry that was supposedly sent as a gift by representatives of the Saudi Arabian government.

The appeal that MPTCU deputy attorney general Lucas Furtado sent is a response to the decision of Nardes, who appointed Bolsonaro as “loyal trustee” of jewelry valued at BRL 16.5 million until the Court of Auditors completes the analysis of evidence of irregularities and indicates the destination for the pieces.

In the decision, Nardes determines that Bolsonaro will not be able to use, dispose or sell any of the jewels, and must preserve them intact. For the minister, although many questions remain unanswered, there are already “evidence of irregularities related to the attempt to enter the country of jewelry and watches worth a total of 3 million euros”.

The value cited by Minister Augusto Nardes concerns only the evaluation of the set of women’s jewelry (a necklace, a ring, a watch and a pair of diamond earrings) that Federal Revenue agents seized in October 2021, when inspecting the luggage of a then advisor to the Ministry of Mines and Energy who was part of the entourage that accompanied former minister Bento Albuquerque on an official trip to Saudi Arabia.

There is also a 2nd kit, this one containing men’s jewelry (a wristwatch; a pair of cufflinks; a pen; a ring and a kind of rosary – a masbaha), whose value is still uncertain.

Unlike the women’s set, the men’s jewelry was not identified when former minister Bento Albuquerque and his advisors arrived in the country, having entered the country irregularly, since they were not declared.

With information from Brazil Agency.