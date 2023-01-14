She was released on the afternoon of Wednesday (11.jan.2023) after serving 20 years for planning the death of her parents, in 2002

The Public Ministry of São Paulo appealed on the afternoon of Friday (13.jan.2023) against the decision that allowed Suzane von Richtofen to progress the prison sentence to the open regime. On Wednesday (11.jan), Richtofen had left the female penitentiary Santa Maria Eufrásia Pellier, in Tremembé, in the interior of São Paulo, after serving 20 of the 34 years of sentence for which she was convicted of planning the murder of her parents, in 2002.

According to the 2nd Criminal Execution Court of Taubaté, she fulfilled the requirements established in the Penal Execution Law to serve the rest of her sentence in an open regime. The MP had already informed that it would appeal the decision.

According to the news portal G1, after Suzane’s defense made the request for sentence progression, the agency requested a criminological test, which resulted in Suzane’s favor. Thus, she would be able to carry out the progression.

The MP would have made another request to the Justice for a more detailed test. However, there were no qualified professionals in the region to carry out the test – which would take about 1 month to complete.

Despite the MP having asked for more time to carry out the test, the judge in the case understood that it was not necessary. The examination already carried out was considered by her to be sufficient to determine the release of Richtofen. The case continues in secrecy of Justice.

THE Power360 tried to contact the MP-SP and the Taubaté criminal court, but did not receive a response until the publication of this report. The space remains open.

Under the new regime, Richtofen will be free to seek work and study during the day, but will have to stay at a pre-established address at night and on weekends. In addition, when requested, it will have to respond to calls from Justice to inform and justify its activities.

PROGRESSION OF THE CASE

Progression to the open regime is granted if the requirements established by the Penal Code are met, which mentions “self-discipline” and “sense of responsibility” of the convict. If Richthofen commits an intentional crime –that is, with the intention of committing it–, she may be transferred back to the closed regime.

Originally, Richthofen was sentenced to 39 years in prison under closed regime. However, as of 2015, she began to comply with a semi-open regime in Tremembé.

Daniel Cravinhos, Richthofen’s ex-boyfriend and responsible for the death of Manfred and Marísia von Richthofen (Suzane’s parents), was sentenced to 39 years and 6 months, but has been serving an open sentence since 2017.

On October 31, 2002, Suzane opened the door of the family mansion in Brooklin, São Paulo, so that the Cravinhos brothers could access the residence. After that they went to the 2nd floor of the property and killed Manfred and Marísia with sledgehammers in the head.