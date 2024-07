Prosecutors cited suspicion of six crimes in Le Pen’s presidential campaign last year; her party said it was surprised | Photo: EFE/Christophe Petit Tesson

The Paris Public Prosecutor’s Office reported on Tuesday (9) that the 2022 presidential campaign of Marine Le Pen, from the right-wing nationalist party National Rally (RN), is being investigated on suspicion of illegal financing.

According to the prosecutor’s office, the investigation is looking into evidence of six possible crimes, including embezzlement of funds by people holding public office, document forgery and acceptance by a candidate in an electoral campaign of a loan from an entity.

Other possible crimes being investigated include loans from an entity to a candidate during a campaign, fraud against a public figure and the use of forged documents.

The investigation was opened on July 2 and is being conducted by the police finance brigade, which operates under the supervision of a reporting judge. The Public Prosecutor’s Office made the decision to open the investigation after evaluating a report sent to it by the National Commission for Campaign Accounts and Political Financing (CNCCFP).

In the 2022 presidential election, Le Pen ran for office for the third time and was defeated in the second round by Emmanuel Macron. However, her performance in the final vote was much better than in 2017, when she had also reached the second round: she had 41% of the vote, compared to 34% five years earlier.

An RN official told The Associated Press that Le Pen’s party was surprised by news of the investigation.

“I am very surprised because our campaign expenses were approved in December 2022 and paid in February 2023,” he said.

“We don’t know what it’s about. We know that an investigation was opened, like everyone else, by [emissora francesa] BFMTV this morning,” said Le Pen’s co-religionist. (With EFE Agency)