Opinion cites irregularities identified in the process and requests the holding of a new General Meeting of Creditors

The MP-AL (Pubic Ministry of Alagoas) requested, through an opinion, the opening of an investigation of possible irregularities identified in the judicial recovery process of the Arnon de Mello Organization, a media conglomerate of the Collor de Mello family in the state. Here’s the intact (195 KB) of the document.

In the opinion, filed on Tuesday (11.Oct.2022), prosecutor Marcus Aurélio Gomes Mousinho asks that a new General Meeting of Creditors be held, through the carried out on July 13, in which the judicial plan presented by the organization was approved.

The police investigation must investigate the practice of a bankruptcy crime – fraudulent acts practiced in the granting of judicial reorganization that may cause damage to creditors.

Among the possible irregularities presented by the prosecutor is the volume of more than R$ 6 million in the accounting documents involving the TV Gazeta de Alagoasaffiliate of TV Globo and largest company in the conglomerate, and its partners.

“It is also worth considering the large resources classified as ‘mutual’ from debtors to their partners during the uplift process, under the allegation of disguised distribution of profits”, says the document. The practice can be characterized as non-compliance with the Bankruptcy Law.

The opinion cites the “dossier” prepared by creditors of the organization delivered to the MP-AL that indicated suspicions of bankruptcy crime. An example would be the favoring of creditors “through payment in labor claims, after request for judicial recovery“.

Mousinho also states, based on the dossier, that “the patrimonial confusion between companies and partners is old practice“, and mentions the investigation of Operation Politeia, an offshoot of Lava Jato, which had among its targets the senator Fernando Collor de Mello (PTB).

“The investigators highlighted that, in addition to luxury cars and properties, more than R$ 16 (sixteen) million reais were used for personal expenses, which is even more relevant as it makes their refund difficult.“, says the opinion.

Another irregularity indicated by the prosecutor is the possible purchase of votes from creditors at the previous meeting.

He quotes one of the lawyers he represented “several labor creditors“, Felipe Medeiros Nobre, who “also represents family members of the companies’ largest shareholder“, which could characterize conflict of interests and simulation of votes.

The prosecutor also requests the replacement of the Judicial Administration of the case, “due to the evident negligence in the development of its attributions, failing to perform essential acts for the regularity of the process“.

O Power 360 tried to contact the Arnon de Mello Organization defense, but got no response. The space remains open for demonstration.