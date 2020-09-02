Highlights: Government takes action against 2 officers in case of bridge flowing in Seoni

GM Aggarwal, GM JP Mehra and Assistant Manager of Rural Road Development Authority suspended

The bridge was constructed 2 months before the cost of more than 3 crores

Many bridges flowed during floods in MP, questions are being raised about quality

Suture

A 3-crore bridge was swept away before the inauguration in MP’s Seoni district. After this, the government was very bad. The construction of the bridge was completed in 2 months. After the flood in the river the bridge was shattered like cards. Now Shivraj government has taken action on 2 officers. The government has suspended JP Mehra, GM of Rural Road Development Authority and SK Aggarwal, assistant manager.

In fact, according to government documents, the total cost of construction of this bridge has been Rs 3 crore 7 lakh. Its construction started on 1 September 2018. The bridge was to be ready by 30 August 2020. Local people say that its work was finished 2 months before the scheduled time. Its length is 150 meters and height is 9.28 meters. The region has been raining heavily since 3 days. Such a bridge could not withstand even a swath of water.

MP: 3 crore bridge did not run in Seoni for even 2 months, flowing in river

Significantly, the construction work of this bridge was to be completed on 30 August. But it was ready only on 30 June. Before the inauguration, people started using this bridge. The movement of trains started on the new bridge. It is being told that due to heavy rains, the Bhimgarh dam was completely filled. All 10 gates of the dam were opened. After that the river was in spate and the bridge was washed away.

MP: The tribals here yearn for drop-by-water, to become self-sufficient and built a dam in 1 day

Shivraj gave hints

In fact, the government was troubled after the bridge was overrun. Recently, CM Shivraj Singh Chauhan also said that after investigation, action will be taken in this matter. Now the government has suspended two officers. However, it is certain that the construction of the bridge has been played with quality.