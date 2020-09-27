You must have heard the story of Dasharatha Manjhi of Bihar, who made a road by cutting the entire mountain with the help of a hammer and chisel in the village of Gehlaur near Gaya. Similar sentiments have been shown by women living in a village in Chhatarpur in Madhya Pradesh.

250 women from Angarotha village in Chhatarpur district cut down a mountain to make way for water. The village was struggling with water shortage for a long time, after which the women decided to find a solution on their own.

Babita Rajput, a resident of the village, said that we had been working continuously for 18 months to make way. Water was present in the forested area, but could not reach our village. He said, “In such a situation, we women of the village decided to cut the mountain, so that water can be brought to the village pond.”

#MadhyaPradesh: Women in Agrotha village of Chhatarpur district dug over 18 months through a hill, to channel water into local village pond “There’s a water problem here. 250 women of our village dug a channel to get water to flow into the pond,” says Batibai Adivasi, a villager pic.twitter.com/87CcyjC55H – ANI (@ANI) September 27, 2020

At the same time, another woman said, “We are doing this for ourselves because there is scarcity of water here.” We were unable to do farming. Around 250 women in our village made a way to bring water to the pond. It took us about 18 months to complete this work. ‘

Loong Bhuiya of Bihar built a five-kilometer long canal

At the same time, another case like Dasharatha Manjhi was recently revealed in Bihar, when a person named Loongi Bhuiyan, five kilometers long, to remove the poverty of the people of Kothelwa village, who are in the forest on the border of Imamganj and Bankebazar block of Gaya. The canal was dug. In 20 years, he had dug up a five-kilometer-long, four-foot-wide and three-feet deep pan. After this, Anand Mahindra, the owner of Mahindra & Mahindra, presented the tractor to the cloves Bhuiyan.