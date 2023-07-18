Press agency Bloomberg calculated that the price of a ‘margherita’ rose twice as fast as the country’s total inflation rate. That is 6.7 percent in Italy. Pizza bakers are therefore forced to raise prices.

Products such as flour, mozzarella and tomatoes have become more expensive. In addition, the energy bill is also higher than before. But the real increase is in the olive oil. It became almost 27 percent more expensive. The drought is probably the cause of the price increase. As a result, the olive harvest yielded less than usual.