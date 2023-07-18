The basic ingredients for an Italian pizza have become more expensive. And we will notice that on holiday in the price. Olive oil in particular is the culprit. Due to the drought, that product made a price jump of 27 percent.
Press agency Bloomberg calculated that the price of a ‘margherita’ rose twice as fast as the country’s total inflation rate. That is 6.7 percent in Italy. Pizza bakers are therefore forced to raise prices.
Products such as flour, mozzarella and tomatoes have become more expensive. In addition, the energy bill is also higher than before. But the real increase is in the olive oil. It became almost 27 percent more expensive. The drought is probably the cause of the price increase. As a result, the olive harvest yielded less than usual.
