Anwar Ibrahim (Cairo)

After Jacques Anoma, President of the Ivorian Football Association, decided to withdraw from the race for the presidency of the Confederation of African Confederation (CAF), and after Augustin Senghor, president of the Senegalese Football Association, preceded him by announcing last Monday his intention to give up running in the elections in exchange for a position The first vice president of the “CAF”, the field is empty in front of the South African, Patrice Mozebi, and he is the only remaining candidate in the race, which means that he is on his way to winning the “recommendation”, during the meeting of the General Assembly of the “CAF” in Rabat this March 12th, and to become To succeed Malagasy Ahmed Ahmed, who was removed from his post due to accusations of financial corruption, as FIFA decided to suspend him for a period of 5 years.

It is noteworthy that Mutsepi is the candidate of the Swiss Gianni Infantino, President of the International Federation, and it is expected that all the presidential candidates – in the presence of Infantino – will sign an agreement in the Mauritanian capital, Nouakchott, to ratify the decisions taken in Rabat last week. The Mauritanian Federation is the position of second vice president of “CAF”.

France Football magazine mentioned on its website that FIFA President Azen Infantino is the biggest winner behind these new developments, and commented: A big victory for Infantino in his quest for re-election as president of FIFA for a new term, after he probably secured votes The African continent has “54 votes”, which represents more than 25% of the votes of the FIFA General Assembly (209 votes).