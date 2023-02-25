The headquarters of the Metropolitan Opera in New York has been wrapped this Friday in the Ukrainian flag to commemorate the first anniversary of the war with a special and symbolic concert, the so-called Concert of Memory and Hope. Sponsored by the Ukrainian mission to the United Nations and the Lincoln Center, the program opened with the national anthem of that country and closed with the delicate Prayer for Ukraine, composition for chorus by Valentin Silvestrov. The blue and yellow colors of the banner have taken over the façade and the stage, but they have also covered the tenor Dmytro Popov and the baritone Vladiyslav Buialskky, who came out to greet the concert wrapped in their flag. Before the first chord sounds, a short video message from the First Lady of Ukraine, Olena Zelenska, recalled the year of war and suffering, but also resistance, of the Ukrainian people.

The program, by the orchestra and choir of the Metropolitan under the direction of the Canadian Yannick Nézet-Séguin, has been a true classic of the symphonic repertoire, as well as symbolic: the Requiem by Mozart and Beethoven’s Fifth Symphony, mourning for the victims and hope, respectively, in both notable versions by Nézet-Séguin, current musical director of the Metropolitan Opera and who will be replaced by Gustavo Dudamel in 2025. The director has sparked glimpses of the profound work of Mozart, as in the imposing and at the same time delicate tearful and in the Benedictus, and has signed an overwhelming version, especially in the last two movements, of the famous Beethoven symphony; so tremendous, that he raised the audience from his seats.

The function was attended by, among others, the Ukrainian ambassador to the UN, Sergiy Kyslytsya; his American counterpart, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, and the head of European diplomacy, Josep Borrell, after participating in the marathon extraordinary meetings of the UN General Assembly and Security Council that have been held at the organization’s headquarters since on Wednesday. Because the concert also had a political reading, as Peter Gelb, general manager of the Met, recalled in the hand program: Mozart’s Requiem “honors and remembers the thousands of Ukrainian soldiers who have given their last breath for the freedom of their homeland, as well as the countless civilians who have been killed, injured, displaced or deprived by Russian attacks on residential areas and civilian infrastructure.” Beethoven’s work, for its part, represents “a passionate hymn to the victory to come, and revives a tradition begun by the Allies during World War II.” His first move effectively became a powerful symbol of hope for the allies during the war.

Everything in New York is reminiscent of Ukraine these days, and even more so in the field of culture. Art galleries, museums, such as the small Ukrainian Museum in the East Village, which has seen the number of visitors skyrocket since the start of the war, or, finally, the scheduled tour of the Lviv Symphony Orchestra, with concerts in New York and Washington and whose members witness the devastation of their country from a distance. Kiev’s message of resistance is surpassed at times like the one experienced on February 15 at Carnegie Hall, when, with the audience sitting in their seats waiting for the first chord to play, the lights in the room went out and a familiar voice, frank and hoarse, thundered out of the darkness. It was a video message from Volodymyr Zelensky, the President of Ukraine, reminding viewers of the darkness that has plagued much of the country over Russian attacks on civilian infrastructure. A successful coup d’état, to frame the performance of an orchestra, that of Lviv, most of whose musicians have been on tour for almost a year, suffering the war from a distance.

Like the tenor Dmytro Popov, who has his base of operations in Berlin but whose direct family is in Ukraine and who learned in April that the house where he spent his childhood, in Donbas, had been destroyed by a bomb. In an interview this week with Agence France Presse, Popov said he heard the news just as he was preparing to perform in London, but that emotion is a bad companion for a singer. “All opera singers must control their emotions. When there are too many emotions, we cannot sing, ”he explained. The emotion has also overflowed this Friday on the stage of the Metropolitan Opera, when interpreting the score of the Requiem Mozartian as if it were “a prayer for our dead”.

