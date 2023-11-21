Composer Mozart’s last house in Austria will be sold at auction

The last house of the Austrian composer Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart was decided to be sold at auction. This was reported by New York Post.

We are talking about a castle called Stuppach, located in Lower Austria, at the foot of the Austrian ski town of Semmering. The 2,500 square meter building, built in 1130, has 50 rooms, including a living room with a fireplace, a cinema, a library, a chapel and a dungeon. The most common colors in the interior are red, brown, beige, milky, and shades of green. Many pieces of furniture are made of wood.

It is noted that guests such as Napoleon Bonaparte and Pope Pius VI visited the castle. After the composer passed away, work on the Requiem was completed there. In modern times, the building was also used as a venue for lectures and concerts.

The sale of the historical object, currently privately owned, will be handled by the Sotheby’s trading house; applications from buyers will begin to be accepted from December 1. Information about the auction date and initial price remains unknown, but the castle was previously put up for sale for $13.1 million.

In November, it became known that they decided to sell the former house of singer Frank Sinatra in the United States at a multimillion-dollar discount.