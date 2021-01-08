Don giovanni it never ends. It is not a stationary masterpiece, like a bronze or marble statue, or a painting in a museum; Don giovanni It is a disorder that starts with the first somber chord of the overture and does not stop until the final collapse, when the earth opens with the macabre and triumphant clamor of the choir and the orchestra and the seductive blasphemer who has refused to repent of his crimes sinks into hell. You don’t have to believe in eternal damnation to be overwhelmed by the outcome. Neither Mozart nor Lorenzo Da Ponte is likely to believe in it. At the Royal Theater, one of the last nights of last year, Don giovanni It became darker because the sadness of the times has already infiltrated us in everything, and also because the stage director has chosen to highlight the darkness of this opera far above its clarity, which also has it.

