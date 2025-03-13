With a combination of art, music, gastronomy and international category events, Prague is always prepared to Receive travelers looking for authentic experiences. In this year 2025 presents a series of novelties to encourage visit or review to the Czech capital.

For culture lovers, they are inaugurated in the capital Two new museums dedicated to Alphense Much and Wa Mozart. Those looking for other more earthly pleasures will be able to know the New and exclusive W Prague and two high -level restaurants (Symbol and 420 Restaurant). Music fans will find in the programming of the Prague spring festival, which celebrates its 80th anniversary, a unique opportunity to enjoy great interpretations. And finally, more athletes will be able to participate in The Prague Marathonthat this year commemorates its 30th anniversary.

Mozart Museum, the genius returns to Prague

Immersive experiences in the Mozart Museum. Tomas Mikule

The relationship between Prague and Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart is no secret, but in the New interactive museum You can discover even more details. In the center of the capital it is already possible to immerse yourself in the world of Austrian genius in a completely novel way. This proposal Combine History and Technology to offer an immersive experience in which visitors can play instruments, direct an orchestra and even relive key moments of the composer’s life.

Located in a historic building, the museum uses virtual reality, digital projections and music for Recreate Mozart’s fascination by Prague. Not surprisingly, the city was the scene of the world premiere of the opera “Don Giovanni” in 1787, in the legendary state theater. The exhibition line of this space travels through the childhood of the musician, masterpieces such as “The Weddings of Figaro” and “The Magic Flute”, and its legacy in classical music. Besides, Visitors can take personalized memories and share your experience in social networks.

THE NEW MUSEUM MUCH: Tribute to Art Nouveau’s teacher

Much Much, located in the Baroque Palacio Savarin. VisitCzechia

Another of Prague’s great cultural novelties is the Much Much, which is located located at the Savarin Palace, A baroque architectural jewel A few steps from the central Plaza de San Wenceslao. In a space designed by the renowned architect Eva Jiřičná, an exhibition that makes a Tour of the life and work of the Czech artist. This will be the only museum in the world dedicated to Alphense much supported by the family and the Much Foundation.

Through the Combination of traditional art and digital technologyyou can follow the great path from its beginnings in Moravia to its consecration in Paris, where you designed the iconic sarah Bernhardt posters. The sample too Explore his philosophical vision and his struggle for the cultural identity of his people. The museum is part of the rehabilitation of the Savarin Palace, an ambitious project that seeks to recover its historical splendor with a contemporary design. Its opening marks a milestone in the cultural offer of the city and, without a doubt, is a good reason to return to aze.





80 anniversary of the Prague Primavera Festival

Concert of the International Music Festival Prague. Ivan Malý

Between May 12 and June 3, 2025 Prague will celebrate the 80th edition of the International Music Festival Prague. Since its foundation in 1946, this event has brought together the best orchestras, soloists and directors of the world, becoming an unavoidable event for classical music fans.

Throughout its history, the festival has had the participation of legendary figures such as Leonard Bernstein, David Oistrach and Luciano Pavarotti. In its 2025 edition, concerts will be offered in iconic stages such as Rudolfinum and the Municipal House, as well as in monasteries, churches and historical museums.





W praw: A jewel of Art Nouveau turned into a luxury hotel

Hotel room W Prague. VisitCzechia

The legendary Grand Hotel Evropa, Art Nouveau icon in Prague, Renacious in 2025 as the W Praguea new reference in hospitality and design. After the reform, it has 161 rooms and suites with a perfect fusion between historical elegance and contemporary design.

The gastronomic offer of the W Prague is another of its strengths. From The Grand Caféwith its classic charm, even The exclusive ABOVE ROOFTOP, which offers panoramic views of the city, this new hotel redefines the culinary experience in the capital. In addition, its Away spa and the FIT gym guarantee a complete well -being experience.





Celebrate the 30th Anniversary of the Prague Marathon

Prague Marathon as it passes through the Carlos Bridge. Mudra Honza

On Sunday, May 4, 2025 Prague will be the scene of its famous international marathon, one of the most prestigious races in Europe (It has the gold seal of the IAAF) and? This year meets its 30th anniversary. With departure and arrival in the Plaza de la Ciudad Vieja, it offers a tour that crosses some of the most emblematic corners of the city, including Carlos’s bridge.

More than 20 music bands will encourage runners along the journey; And those who do not dare with the 42 kilometers can participate in alternative events, such as the Mini Marathon of 4.2 kilometers. Other other have also been organized parallel activities such as the Sport Expo Sports Fair and the Marathon Music Festival that will turn the weekend into a great sports party.





The new gastronomic scene of the Czech capital

Interior of the 420 Retaurant VisitCzechia.com

Symbols and 420 Restaurant They are the novelties in the gastronomic section of the Czech capital. The first proposes an experience that Fuse the “Fine Dining” with the essence of “Street Food” and bases its proposal on three essential elements (earth, water and fire) that influence both its design and its atmosphere and its menu. And located in front of the astronomical clock, the 420 restaurant is the proposal of Radek Kašpárek and Marek Kominek, Awarded with a Michelin star. In an environment that combines history with the most current culinary trends, Czech cuisine is reinterpreted with creativity and an impeccable technique. In addition, diners can enjoy a Czech and Moravian wines selection, as well as sausages, bakery and artisanal pastry prepared in your Gothic Winery of the 12th century. An essential proposal for haute cuisine lovers.

Spanish travelers love praga

Tourists in the old city of Prague. Anna Bryukhanova

Prague received a total of 236,166 tourists from Spain in 2024, which represents a 21% increase (about 42,000 additional visitors) compared to the previous year. Spain is positioned as the seventh issuer of tourists to the Czech capital, highlighting for a average stay of 3.87 nightssuperior to that of the average visitor.

Regarding the interest in enjoying tourist experiences that go beyond the simple walk, Spanish travelers have shown a nOntable demand for the local tourist card: Prague Visitor Pass. Although the distribution of it is done through various channels, at physical points of sale Spanish tourists occupy third place in purchasing volume, while in digital channels (web and app) they are in sixth position. In total (not only to Spaniards), about 45,000 units of this pass in 2024 were sold, thus consolidating its role as a key option to explore the Czech capital.

