Was Opera in Mazatlan, and I went because it promised to be worth it. A Don Giovanniof Mozart, with elements of Mexican ethnicities. Was singers of international stature and we were given, as the stage director, Rodrigo Caravantes, said, to see death from a human perspective, while breaking with all the paradigms of Don Giovanni. The production It was formidable and simple, it was ready for more venues and it was carried out with the Efiartes fiscal stimulus and the contribution of Inbursa. He teacher Gordon Campbell He directed as well as expected.

I went to the event to hear Germán Olvera as the lead singer and it was totally worth it. He was at the TAOS in 2011, in 2013 he debuted in Fine Arts and for years he has been one of the main soloists of the Hannover Opera, in Germany. Pablo Alday played assistant Leporello and showed his well-crafted voice that he really liked; He is known for starring in the “Cantata Épica Cuitlahuátzin”, in Bellas Artes. Work composed by Samuel Zyman, with the Nahuatl version by Patrick Johansson and libretto by Samuel Máynez.

Going to see a Mozart opera in a indigenous context It sounds strange but I was convinced by a book that does the same thing. The Death of the Commander, by Haruki Murakami, tells how due to a noise a painter goes to the attic and finds an unknown painting by Tomohiko Amada, famous painter and owner of the house; The work is wrapped and a label titles it “The Death of the Commander”, after the famous scene from Mozart's opera and which makes a lot of sense for the character because of all the opera records in the house. The book has a fluid and water-like border and if that book set in the early 2000s could make that conjugation, seeing a Don Giovanni staged like this was a splendid invitation to go see it. And to exercise concentrated reflection in the face of the modern context, as total as it is overwhelming, where everything must be in a tone of immediacy and real time.

In Mazatlan a was presented Don Giovanni as timeless as it is universal. Throughout the staging there is an imprint, mystical and continuous, and that is the dance of the deer, that atmosphere of power and strength, but also of caution in the face of constant stalking. And in the end, a mocker mocked, a hunter who becomes prey before the power of death.

In the fresh presentation at the Ángela Peralta, elements were taken from the Rarámuri (Tarahumara), Yaqui, Mexican and Mayo or Yoreme ethnic groups. Because of the facial paint, especially that of women, she would add to the Comcáac indigenous people, that is, to the Seris.

Just days before in Culiacán, the Sinaloa Opera Workshop, the TAOS, presented arias, with Pablo Falcón, as Don Giovanni and the bass Cyan Rangel, with an aria by Leporello. It's nice that they sounded at the level that was heard last weekend in Mazatlán, where the cast includes several Sinaloans and even former members of TAOS.

Don Giovanni of Mazatlán had as a work of art, both the novel he cited, with its hidden painting, Leporello, -Don Giovanni's assistant-, secretly keeps a detailed list of his master's conquests. It is a calm and beautiful way of saying that we all have our secrets.

