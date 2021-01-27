Mozart went down in history as the ultimate, albeit incomplete, genius. Two extremely popular works have contributed to this myth: a film and a song, the interpreter of which was hardly less colorful.

JEvery art form has a few stars – and yet very few names outshine all epochs. When it comes to classical music, the triumvirate of Johann Sebastian Bach, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart and Ludwig van Beethoven is also familiar to people who are not at all interested in the subject. Mozart, who was born on January 27, 1754, occupies the position of the ultimate genius in the Triassic, whose work remained unfinished because of his untimely death. Correspondingly, many legends surround the Salzburger.

The rule is that talented musicians have to practice 10,000 hours before they really master their instrument. Mozart’s father Leopold made sure that his son reached that number quickly. According to an anecdote, the young Wolfgang Amadeus had to sit at the piano even when his father was taking a nap. The son allegedly paid the old man back by leaving out the final chord in everything that came from Bach. Leopold Mozart was so deprived of his calm that he jumped out of bed and personally slammed the chord into the keys.

Tom Hulce as Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart and Elizabeth Berridge as Constanze Mozart in Milos Forman’s “Amadeus” (1984) Source: picture-alliance / dpa

As a child prodigy, he passed the boy around to courts all over Europe. The young Mozart traveled with it more than any other child of the time. He decided against church music and was concertmaster in Salzburg as a teenager. From 1781 until his death in 1791 he also worked as a freelance composer in Vienna for Emperor Joseph II (the Austrians therefore have a right to claim him for themselves).

The popular image of his work in Vienna today is shaped by two works of art from the 1980s. Milos Forman’s film “Amadeus” from 1984 portrays the composer as a pop star on the edge, whose enormous talent does not allow him to adhere to any rule at court, and whom his less talented competitor Antonio Salieri drives to his death. This inspired the Austrian Falco to write the song “Rock me, Amadeus” – this interpreter was certainly no less colorful than the composer, which only fueled the idea of ​​a manic genius. “He was in debt because he drank, but all women loved him” was the message that Falco had to spread about Amadeus.

“He was in debt because he drank, but all women loved him. And everyone shouted: ‘Come and rock me Amadeus'”: Falco (1957–1998) Source: picture alliance / United Archive

Anyone who hears Mozart’s music in works such as “Don Giovanni”, “The Magic Flute” or his unfinished Great Mass in C minor will get an idea that this man had the most complex harmonies in his head and that he could hardly correct them when he was writing them down had to. It’s as if Mozart tossed the notes in the air and just watched the music raining down on the paper. This feeling of total floating arises with no other historical master as it does with him.

The legend that the composer was impoverished and buried in a poor grave is wrong. He found himself in financial difficulties – proof that outstanding talents often coincide with equally outstanding deficits. But his burial did not take place in the mass grave. But even if it had been that way, it wouldn’t matter: Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart’s music proves that art may not save a person, but can still make a person immortal.

