Mozambican President Filipe Nusi and his wife Isaura tested positive for coronavirus and went into self-isolation. The head of the African country announced this on his page on the social network. Facebook…

According to the president, the disease in him and his wife is asymptomatic. They self-insulated before receiving the results of the PCR tests. The president and his wife decided to undergo coronavirus testing after several public events.

Newsy recalled the high infectivity of the omicron strain of the coronavirus, urged compatriots to get vaccinated and comply with COVID-19 prevention measures.

On December 23, it was reported that the President of Montenegro, Milo Djukanovic, contracted a coronavirus infection. The press service of the head of state said that the politician is doing well.

Prior to that, in December, the authorities of Montenegro, in connection with the emergence of a new strain of coronavirus omicron, tightened the entry rules for vaccinated travelers. So, from December 3, foreign tourists can enter the country only upon presentation of one of the four established documents to choose from.