Mozambique expressed its desire to see a UN resolution calling for negotiations between the Russian Federation and Ukraine

Mozambique wants to see a UN resolution calling for Russia and Ukraine to sit down at the negotiating table. This was stated by the Permanent Representative of this country to the UN, Pedro Commissario Afonso, writes TASS.

He called for decisive action to achieve peace. “When the parties start negotiations, start talking to each other and strive for peace, we will continue to abstain,” he stressed, commenting on Mozambique’s abstention on February 23 on the anti-Russian resolution on Ukraine in the UN General Assembly.

The politician answered the question whether his country wants to see a resolution calling for Moscow and Kyiv to sit down at the negotiating table. “Yes. But we cannot force the two conflicting parties to start negotiations,” he added. According to the politician, both sides should resolve differences through negotiations.

On February 24, the UN General Assembly adopted an anti-Russian resolution on “the principles underlying a comprehensive, just and sustainable peace in Ukraine”, which was prepared by Western states.