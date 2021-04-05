Mozambique regains control of a coastal city after terrorist attack

The Mozambican army announced the retaking of the northern port city of Palma after a terrorist attack by ISIS terrorists

The military spokesman in charge of the area, Chungu Vidigal, said Sunday evening that the town was now empty

On March 24, about 100 militants stormed the gas-rich city of Palma.

ISIS claimed responsibility for the attack, and that its forces took control of Palma, killing more than 55 members of the Mozambican security forces.

French energy giant Total, which is implementing a $ 20 billion LNG project in the region, said it has rescued about 1,000 employees and moved them to a safe place.