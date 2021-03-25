Mozambique Islamists cut neck and kill children in Mozambique: Enigmatic gun group sows horror like Isis and draws US attention

Huge gas reserves were found in the poor province of Cabo Delgado, but unrest threatens to exploit them.

Decade then the remote province of Cabo Delgado was kicked out of luck.

Or at least at first it was thought so.

In 2011, multinational oil companies found one of the world’s largest natural gas deposits in Mozambique’s northern border province.

Ten years later, gas has still not been recovered. Instead, there is shocking news from Cabo Delgado.

“That night our village was attacked and the houses were burned,” said A 28-year-old mother to Save the Children last week.

“I was home with my four children. We tried to escape into the woods, but they took the eldest boy and severed his neck. We couldn’t do anything because we would have been killed. ”

It wasn’t the first time gunmen had attacked children in Cabo Delgado, the organization said.

More than 2,600 people have already died in the conflict that began in Cabo Delgado in 2017. Nearly 700,000 have been forced to flee their homes due to violence in a province on the shores of the Indian Ocean and on the border with Tanzania.

What is really going on in this poor and remote but resource-rich province?

From the area it is difficult to obtain independent information as media activities are severely restricted. Cabo Delgado has also suffered from natural disasters such as floods and hurricanes in recent years.

It is known that an extremist Islamic armed group called Ansar al-Sunna operates in the area. It wants to establish an Islamic state. The locals also call Ansar al-Sunna “al-Shabaab”.

There is also an armed jihadist group called al-Shabaab in Somalia, but this is apparently a different organization.

Somali al-Shabaab is linked to the terrorist network al-Qaeda, while Mozambique’s “al-Shabaab” is allegedly linked to the Isis international networks.

It is Isis ’patterns of action that seem to be repeated in Mozambique’s“ al-Shabaab ”violence: the group has received attention from surprise attacks on rural villages culminating in neck-cuts.

For example, last November the group attacked To the village of Muatiden in Cabo Delgado. The villagers were gathered on the football field, and more than 50 people were severed.

Now the United States also appears to be concerned about the developed conflict in the outermost regions of Mozambique.

A couple of weeks ago the United States classified “Mozambique Isis” as a foreign terrorist organization. The definition allows for sanctions and other measures. According to the United States, the group has “organized a series of complex and large-scale attacks that have resulted in the conquest of the strategically important port of Mocimboa da Praia”.

The United States says it is providing training to Mozambican security forces in the fight against the rebel group. Similarly, the former colonial government of Mozambique, Portugal, has stated its support for Mozambique, with a population of 30 million.

The Mozambican government has called for foreign aid, as the conflict clearly escalated last year.

“Based on their pace of expansion, I would say they have managed to significantly increase their recruitment,” evaluates investigator Emilia Columbo To the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) the growth of Ansar al-Sunta in Mozambique.

According to Columbo, there will be reports from Mozambique of boats being stopped by the authorities. The boats have been full of young people who have been on their way to Cabo Delgado to join the rebel group.

The province of Cabo Delgado in northern Mozambique has suffered not only from armed conflict but also from natural disasters. The man was transporting a boat across a flooded road in the city of Pemba after a devastating cyclone in April 2019.­

Mozambique has previously received assistance from at least two foreigners.

The Moscow Times said in the fall of 2019, that about two hundred mercenaries from the Russian company Wagner had arrived in Mozambique to fight Islamist rebels. Wagner is a company close to the Kremlin that is believed to be a businessman Jevgeni Prigožinin owned.

Wagner Group mercenaries have been active elsewhere in Africa, where Russia is defending its interests: in addition to Mozambique, Wagner’s troops have been seen at least in Libya, Sudan, and Central Africa.

Wagner apparently ran into difficulties in the fighting in Mozambique, after which the South African Dyck Advisory Group (DAG) sent its mercenaries at the invitation of the Mozambican government to fight Islamist rebels.

Islamist rebels are not the only party suspected of abuses in Cabo Delgado. In early March, the human rights organization Amnesty International saidthat war crimes may also have been committed by Mozambican army forces and mercenaries fighting alongside them.

“All three have committed war crimes in which hundreds of civilians have died. The international community has failed to address this crisis, which has escalated into a full-fledged armed conflict in three years, ”said Amnesty Regional Director for East and Southern Africa. Deprose Muchena in the bulletin.

According to Amnesty, Islamists have destroyed villages and executed civilians, but Mozambican security forces have also committed mutilations and illegal executions. Amnesty accuses South African mercenaries of gunfireing villages with helicopters mounted on helicopters.

Cabo Delgadon so the conflict has already involved many parties – and now the United States has become more active.

The United States is concerned that jihadist groups are gaining more ground in East Africa. Memories are bad, as al-Qaeda was active in the region as early as the 1990s.

The first devastating attacks by the terrorist network against the United States took place specifically in East Africa. In 1998, al-Qaeda launched a simultaneous bombing in Nairobi, Kenya and Dar es Salaam, Tanzania. A total of more than 200 people died in the attacks on US embassies.

“Clearly, the United States is trying to expand its influence,” estimates the political violence investigator Jasmine Opperman To the BBC on the conflict in Mozambique.

At the same time, he pointed out that the Cabo Delgado conflict is a complex local conflict, framing only a new expansion of the jihadist organization Isis can simplify reality.