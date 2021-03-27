Mozambique Islamist fighters conquered the city in Mozambique

The Mozambican government has not commented on the attack.

Islamist rebels have conquered the city of Palma in Mozambique, security sources say. The city is located in the province of Cabo Delgado in the northern part of the country, close to a natural gas field, the exploitation of which involves the French oil company Total, among others.

The Islamists attacked Palma only hours after Total announced the resumption of work in the area. The company stopped construction work on the gas field in January due to a shaky safety situation. Later on Saturday, Total announced it would suspend operations in Mozambique.

Mozambique the government has not commented on the attack in any way. No faction has taken the attack in its name, but the ISCAP group, linked to the extremist organization Isis, has been behind several attacks recently.

Acts of violence In northern Mozambique have continued for more than three years. At least 2,600 people, half of them civilians, have died in the fighting and attacks.