Mozambique Dozens of people have died in an Islamist insurgent attack in Mozambique

In Mozambique dozens of people have died in the attack on the city of Palma. Islamists attacked the city, according to news agency Reuters, on Wednesday, and security sources said on Saturday that Islamist rebels had conquered the city of Palma.

According to recent data, seven people died when a convoy of fleeing cars was attacked. According to Reuters, a spokesman for the country’s defense forces said.

Hundreds of people have fled the city, including workers on local gas projects. Among the fugitives are both local and foreign people.

Palman the city is located in the province of Cabo Delgado in the north of the country, close to a natural gas field, the exploitation of which involves, among others, the French oil company Total.

The Islamists attacked Palma only hours after Total announced the resumption of work in the area. The company stopped construction work on the gas field in January due to a shaky safety situation. Later on Saturday, Total announced it would suspend operations in Mozambique.

According to Reuters, the country’s government has said it is working to restore order in Palma. Exact data on the number of people killed and injured are not yet available, according to Reuters.

Acts of violence In northern Mozambique have continued for more than three years. At least 2,600 people, half of them civilians, have died in the fighting and attacks.