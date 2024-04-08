Shipwreck off the coast of Mozambique. At least 90 people died when the boat they were on capsized and sank off the coast of Nampula, in the north of the country. According to local media reports, on board the fishing boat converted into a ferry, which could carry a maximum of 100 people, there were 130, fleeing from a cholera epidemic, the worst in the last 25 years. The boat had set sail from Lunga and was headed to the island of Mozambique.