A group of suspected jihadists shot dead at least seven civilians as dozens of them tried to flee from a hotel in Palma, Mozambique, according to diplomatic sources. At least 180 people, including several foreigners, had been trapped in the scene since last Wednesday, when the extremists launched an attack. The city is now in the hands of terrorists, according to security sources.

About 180 people had taken refuge in the Amarula hotel in Palma during the attack on Wednesday, according to three diplomats quoted by the Reuters news agency. Among them, a Spanish citizen and other foreigners who locked themselves in a protected room on the site.

On Friday afternoon, some people tried to escape in a convoy of vehicles but were ambushed outside the hotel, according to Lionel Dyck, director of the Dyck Advisory Group, a South African private security company that works with the Mozambican government. .

However, he added that some helicopters managed to evacuate more than 20 survivors this Saturday. The Spanish Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed that a citizen of his country managed to flee the city.

For its part, South Africa’s Foreign Ministry said that some of its citizens had been affected by attacks against foreign nationals on Friday, but did not provide further details.

The Portuguese Foreign Ministry indicated that one of its citizens was injured in the clashes, but was rescued. The Portuguese embassy in Maputo reported that it is working to identify other citizens of its country who need support in that town.

Several witnesses said, via telephone with Human Rights Watch, that they saw bodies lying in the streets while trying to flee and that the insurgents were shooting at people and buildings.

It is not yet clear how many people in total would have remained at the hotel or how many are missing. The death toll is feared to exceed the seven people confirmed so far, amid an ambush that has lasted for more than three days.

Jihadists maintain control of the city

Fighting continues in the city. However, security sources indicated that the city is now in the hands of terrorists. “The government forces have withdrawn from Palma, so in fact the city is occupied” by jihadist armed groups.

On Thursday, the national government had reported that the security forces were working to restore order in Palma.

The jihadists launched their attack on Wednesday afternoon, forcing terrified residents to seek refuge in the surrounding forest and gas project workers, including foreigners, to take refuge in the Amarula hotel, located in the north of the city.

“Almost the entire town has been destroyed. Many people have died,” a worker said by phone Friday after being evacuated.

Palma is a city in the north of Mozambique, located close to millionaire gas extraction projects, with the presence of foreign companies. It is about 1,800 kilometers northeast of Maputo, in the gas-rich Cabo Delgado province.

Since 2017, it has been besieged by violence from insurgent groups. In 2019, armed jihadists known as Al Shabab pledged allegiance to the so-called Islamic State and have carried out bloody attacks in the past three years.

The attack on Palma began a few hours after the French oil company Total reported that it would resume work on a $ 20 billion project, after halting operations in January for security reasons. This Saturday, the company reported that the operation is once again suspended.

With Reuters, AFP and EFE