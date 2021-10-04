Abu Dhabi (Etihad)

Dr. Sheikha Mozah bint Mubarak bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Chairperson of the Board of Directors of the Al Mubarakah Foundation, stressed the importance of the prestigious position that the teacher enjoys in the United Arab Emirates, noting that the late father, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God rest his soul, gave the teacher all the attention. This is an approach that our wise leadership that has enabled the teacher and pushed him to the forefront of society in appreciation and gratitude for his message and his national role.

She pointed out that the wise leadership has provided the teacher with an environment that stimulates creativity and leadership in performing his mission through the specialized academic qualification that the student receives upon joining the faculties of education in the country and then upon being recruited to work in the teaching profession, in addition to monitoring the material and moral advantages that enable him to perform his mission efficiently and effectively. The highest scientific and practical practices in training and continuing education, which make the teacher keep pace with the technical and technological development in his profession, through which we witness every day a change in the methods and methods of teaching and other variables that qualify the professional bodies of the teacher to keep pace with them.

Dr. Sheikha Mozah bint Mubarak stressed the great gratitude that society has for the teacher, especially during the exceptional period that the world witnessed during the outbreak of the Covid 19 pandemic, and the consequent continuity of business and distance education, a period during which the teacher embodied a new image that elevates his position and giving in society.

She pointed out that the Al-Mubarakah Foundation has been keen, since the beginning of its journey, to consolidate this position through a series of programs and executive and awareness courses that highlight the teacher’s message and contributions to building generations, which had the greatest impact on the various student and youth segments participating in these programs.

Dr. Sheikha Mozah bint Mubarak said: The scientific development that the world is witnessing in all fields requires all teachers to keep pace with it scientifically and practically, as the roles of the teacher change with the change and development of modern technologies, which have become one of the main pillars of the learning environment, which requires universities and specialized scientific institutes to offer programs An applied science that enhances the roles entrusted to the teacher and empowers him with the skills necessary to keep pace with the times and improve teaching methods and methods, excellence and creativity in providing knowledge content that opens up broad horizons for the student for leadership during the next fifty years.