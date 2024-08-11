Director of the Al Ain Autism Center, affiliated with the Zayed Higher Organization for People of Determination, Moza Ahmed Al Salami, confirmed that supporting the talents of people of determination contributes to creating creative talents in various fields.

She added that early care plays a pivotal role in discovering, developing and advancing the capabilities of people of determination, so that they become productive and contribute to serving their country.

Al Salami, who won the Khalifa Award for Education, stressed that people of determination are one of the active elements in society, stressing the need to provide them with the available opportunities and facilitate their participation in work and normal life, after educating, qualifying, training them and developing integrated cultural and educational programs for them.

She stressed that her philosophy at work is to focus on empowering people with autism by integrating them into a comprehensive supportive environment that meets their needs, providing them with equal opportunities in education, work and even university education, and supporting them psychologically and socially to overcome any obstacles that may face their integration, stressing that this is not just a moral duty, but rather an investment in their potential.

She pointed out that she has more than 26 years of experience in supporting people of determination, during which she has progressed through the career ladder, assumed many practical and leadership tasks, and obtained various certificates, including a Professional Trainer (TOT) certificate, a certificate in the art of leadership to achieve leadership, a certificate in administrative planning strategies, in addition to a certified expert certificate in sustainable development.

She pointed out that she has achieved many accomplishments during her professional career, including establishing the Al Ain Autism Center, receiving the Khalifa Educational Award (Excellence Category), the internal award for “Best Service Provider Center,” and leading the “Bridges of Hope” project to train parents of people with disabilities, in addition to obtaining accreditation from the British National Autism Society for the center’s services.