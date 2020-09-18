Sergio Moyita is the last piece that Carmelo del Pozo is missing to close his squad. The sports director has the Mallorca striker between his eyebrows for a long time and he wants it to be the icing on the new Hercules. However, the athletic director has yet to Solving a hot potato: Sergio Jiménez’s contract.

Moyita has been in Del Pozo’s mind for weeks. The Segovian waited for Luis García to make the discards in Mallorca to verify that the Sevillian was on that list of casualties. Moyita did not travel to the Pinatar concentration with the Balearic team and Carmelo activated that route. However, Moyita wanted to rush the market in case he had a military option in Second.

Hercules’ goal is 28 years old and can act in any of the three playmaker positions. Moyita stands out for his versatility and last year he was on loan at Rayo Majadahonda. The Sevillian has a contract with Mallorca until June 2022, so Carmelo would seek a loan. Moyita also went through Cartagena, Écija, Villanovense and Betis B.

Carmelo believes that with Moyita he would give an extra plus to a squad that is already more than compensated. However, the incorporation of the Sevillian will not be easy because the departure of Sergio Jiménez has become more entrenched than necessary. The Murcian midfielder does not find accommodation and is demanding the entirety of his contract. Hercules have been negotiating with Sergio for weeks, but from the club they slip that it will not be easy to reach an agreement. All in all, Carmelo already has the 16 professional chips occupied, including Sergio, so he needs to rescind him to make room for Moyita.