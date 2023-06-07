The West Ham coach on the eve of the Conference final: “Italiano did a great job. We’ve been out for 10 days but having played 56 games this season I don’t think it’s a problem”

From our correspondent Giacomo Detomaso

“We are impressed by Fiorentina, they have already played in the Italian Cup final, their (Italian, ed.) coach did a great job in a short time. Italian teams are always difficult to face”.

West Ham manager David Moyes has seen a lot. To give you an idea, it was he who gave 16-year-old Wayne Rooney his Premier League debut at Everton. In the Scotsman’s bulletin board, however, there is only one Community Shield, won as soon as he arrived at Manchester United, when he was the first to take over (with poor results) from Sir Alex Ferguson.

no rematch — However, he doesn’t see the Conference League final with Fiorentina as a personal revenge: “This is the most important moment of my career. But I’ve played a few finals, I’ve gotten promotions. If I’m a football manager all this time means I’m doing something good. There are a lot of young managers out there, but it remains to be seen whether they will be able to stay 20 or 25 years in the industry.” For West Ham, Prague will be the first official match after ten days of inactivity, unlike Fiorentina who played in their last Serie A game last Friday: “We alternated rest and training – explains the Scotsman – We went to Portugal for two or three days, we trained and enjoyed ourselves I think we played 56 games this season in all competitions and last year we passed 60. We have worked to be match ready, I don’t think the break of 10 days is a problem”. See also Open Foundation, the Genoa public prosecutor asks for the dismissal of Renzi's complaint against the Florentine magistrates

differences — Moyes is also teased about the differences between the football played in the two countries that will contest the trophy: “I think there are two different cultures, the level of Serie A is very good at the moment, but the Premier League is really difficult. I still have full trust that our team can do things right, learn from last season (when they were eliminated in the semi-finals of the Europa League by Eintracht, ed.) and fight for everything possible.”

soucek and bowen — Before Moyes, it was the turn of two West Ham pillars to answer reporters’ questions: halfback Tomas Soucek and winger Jarrod Bowen. For Soucek, the Czech international, sought in the past by Fiorentina as confirmed by himself, it will be an even more special match: the Eden Arena was his stadium in the first part of his career, when he wore the Slavia Prague shirt: “When I I realized a year ago that the final was going to be played here and I said to myself ‘we have to do it!’. And now I have the chance to lift the trophy in this city, it will be special.” Bowen, on the other hand, has recently become the father of twin girls: “They will be at the stadium, I want to score for them. Scoring two goals would be remarkable, but I’d settle for one.” Maximum respect for the opponent from the Englishman: “Clearly we have studied Fiorentina, you don’t get to the final by chance. We have prepared well, they have scored a lot in the competition, we will try to limit them”. What if it comes to penalties? “We would be ready in that case too, we trained, even if it is difficult to replicate the pressure that there would be in the final”. However, the news that captain Declan Rice will probably leave the team in the summer does not disturb: “Our concentration is all on the final, we want to win it together”. See also The Conference League draw: West Ham to avoid for Fiorentina, AZ loose cannon

June 6, 2023 (change June 6, 2023 | 19:12)

