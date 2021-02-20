Hugo Moyano, his wife Liliana Zulet, and their son, Jerónimo, received the Sputnik V vaccine in the last hours, according to information confirmed by a union source consulted by Clarion. On the morning of this Saturday, the union member confirmed it and even justified it: “I am the president of a social workIt was almost obligatory for him to give it to me ”.

The General Secretary of the Truckers Union, tried to detach himself from the VIP vaccinated list and pointed out: “It came out that I am vaccinated, but I am vaccinated because I am the president of the two Social Works and also because of my age.”

“I was not part of any VIP vaccine list at all. All the personnel in charge of the Antarctica Sanatorium are being vaccinated ”, he remarked.

In dialogue with AM 750, he explained: “We got vaccinated last week, we have a permanent contact by signing papers.”

He also confirmed the vaccination of his wife and son minor, but again justified them because “they work in the Sanatorium” and “many risks are run in front of the Sanatorium.”

On the other hand, and regarding the events that led to the resignation of Minister Ginés González García, Moyano stressed that “it is regrettable that this has happened.”

Regarding Ginés’ separation, he added: “I respect the decision that has been made, but it seems to me that he was a man who I worked a lot and that he was busy ”.

Moyano, 77, and part of his family also made up the list of VIP vaccinated that the Ministry of Health endorsed, as did the journalist Horacio Verbitsky, who publicly recognized him, and legislators Jorge Taiana and Eduardo Valdés, among others. This is the scandal for which Alberto Fernández asked the now former Minister of Health, Ginés González García, to resign.

LGP