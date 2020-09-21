The Pucelana defeat against Betis at Villamarín was accompanied by other bad news and twice. And is that so much Moyano as Joaquín, two of the undisputed for Sergio González, were injured and they had to be replaced. Both will be explored tomorrow Monday in Valladolid to find out the extent of their respective injuries.

Javi moyano, captain of Real Valladolid, put his hand to his groin in the 12th minute of the game and had to be replaced by Luis Pérez, while Joaquin he was injured only also when he suffered the dreaded “stone” on the back of the thigh so he asked for the change and facilitated the entry of Javi Sánchez.

These two lesions join those of vSeveral more players from the squad who have been in the infirmary for weeks: Olivas, Alcaraz, Sekou, El Hacen and Marcos André, plus Jordi Masip, in isolation for being positive in Covid-19. Thus, it should be remembered that Kiko Olivas underwent surgery more than a month ago for a tear in the anterior cruciate ligament, an injury to the external meniscus body, a grade I sprain in the lateral collateral ligament and a bone edema in the femoral condyle. external staff that will keep you away from the playing fields for at least seven more months.

Alcaraz will be gone for another three weeks for one lGrade II myotendinous excision in the right biceps femoris, a Marcos André you have one week left to recover from your Grade II muscle injury of the external obturator of the right thigh, while a The do you still have 15 days to recover from sprain to the external collateral ligament of his right knee. SekouHowever, he should be training again this week after overcoming another grade I myotendinous injury to the distal left biceps femoris