The coach of the Majorcan: “I didn’t think Rafa would win, it was a miracle. Against Berrettini he will be 100%. Medvedev is the toughest rival, but there are four potential winners.”

What will Nadal be, the one who will face Berrettini for a place in the final of the Australian Open? Probably a little lighter: “He lost four kilos after the match against Shapovalov, he was very dehydrated.” Words from Carlos Moya: the coach of the Majorcan spoke to the microphones of “El Partidazo de Cope” in the aftermath of the quarter-final match, won by the Spaniard in the fifth set.

a miracle – “I didn’t expect him to win, a miracle happened. Since the end of the second set, Rafa has suffered from sunstroke, ”Moya said. It was dead. The extra day of rest will be useful: we are confident that for the semifinal it will be 100% “. Berrettini is warned, therefore. Also because Rafa could now find extra motivation, with the goal of the 21st Grand Slam not far away: “We don’t talk about it within the team – continues Moya -. He dreams of this goal, like all of us. We hope that we will talk about it on Sunday, but since we have been here we have never talked about it ”. See also Bmw X1 M: spy photos of the sportier version

two months ago – An unthinkable goal until a few weeks ago: “Two months after the start of the tournament we doubted we could be there. Not even in the most optimistic scenario could we imagine Rafa in the semi-final at the Australian Open. We weren’t expecting it, but Rafa… it’s Rafa. It always comes back “. Now head to tomorrow and the challenge with Berrettini: “The pressure is there, but the best way to face it is by not giving it importance. We are focused only on the semifinal. We work day after day so that his career goes on as much as possible “. Who is the favorite now? “Obviously for me it is always Rafa, but all those who remain are candidates. Medvedev may be the toughest rival, but there are four potential winners ”.

