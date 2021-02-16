The founder of the messaging app, Moxie Marlinspike, in a recent image. Signal

If someone were looking for a figure to embody this new decade of reaction against the predatory technology of our data, Moxie Marlinspike would be their role model. His name is already a pseudonym: Moxie was an affectionate name by which his parents called him and marlinspike It is a kind of punch for weaving candles. His obsession with privacy causes him to avoid answering specific questions from journalists about his real name, age and origins. Marlinspike has been dedicated to facilitating the encri …