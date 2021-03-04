Pop feminism, not punk, although Bikini Kill’s ‘Rebel Girl’ sounds at full blast in the careful soundtrack -which also includes a cover of ‘Heaven’ by Bryan Adams-, is what ‘Moxie’ proposes , trending topic on Twitter after its direct premiere on Netflix. The popular on-demand content platform has timely launched, on March 8, a proposal that explains the #MeToo movement for teenagers. The result, especially in its final section, is not a great film, but it knows how to effectively use the tricks of cinematographic language to thrill the audience.

‘Moxie’ is not iconoclastic enough, he prefers to embrace sentimentality to the guerrillas as a protest, It moves between the tearful naivety of a tabletop telefilm and the combative spirit of a university political pamphlet, but everything indicates that its obviousness, sorry for the word, is the secret of its success. A success, by the way, absolutely necessary (again apologies for the hackneyed word). Based on the homonymous novel by Jennifer Mathieu, the film hits young audiences with force, its goal, then it more than achieves its goal, with an ethical message included. Directed by actress and comedian Amy Poehler, seen in ‘Parks and Recreation’, director of the fun series ‘Russian Doll’, where empowerment also carries great weight.

‘Moxie’ begins by shuffling every conceivable cliche in the realm of American student comedies. Describes an institute where sexism is rampant, with the handsome on duty sweeping the sport before the rejoicing of the cheerleaders and their teammates, the group of misfits who suffer their practical jokes, the pretty girl who is not happy with her role, the iron director of the institution who watches to the other side in the face of real problems … The protagonist, a restless fifteen-year-old, discovers, thanks to her friendship with a new student and some inspiring conversations with her mother, that there is no need to abide by the pre-established rules in a toxic environment that especially benefits the boys, whose privileges are excessive.

To report a situation in which women are corseted decides to publish an old-fashioned fanzine and distribute it under anonymity. Based on photocopies and ‘do it yourself’, he performs an apparently simple act of protest that goes viral in the classrooms, awakening a feeling of defense of women’s rights that infects all genders. An unstoppable movement, a #MeToo in high school version.

Before social media existed, there was a way to express your ideas and expose them to the eyes of others. A few sheets of paper, several markers, scissors and some glue or a stapler were enough to launch your message. ‘Moxie’ collects this wonderful idea, create a fanzine, to update it and bring it to an environment where the fight for ideals is still necessary. As a youth comedy, it formally attends to the most widespread formula in collective memory in this type of film. He does not dare to go further and break the mold but he is committed to giving a grateful swerve in the attitude of the female roles. Deliciously naive, it brings an unexpected moment, like a romantic date at a funeral home, and has a dedicated cast that infects the enthusiasm of its characters and principles.

The director reserves the role of mother, the beacon that illuminates the leading teenager, normative enough, perhaps too much, to become the leader of the revolt. The result idealizes the figure of the ally and does not dare to cross certain barriers so as not to be completely uncomfortable, verbalizing the greatest injustices without showing them. It drifts in its denouement, in the ways, but docks in the port that it intends. It is still a yacht and not a boat. It would not hurt if cineforums were organized on these designated days, that format to be vindicated, in institutes, with participatory discussions after each screening, with titles like the one exposed here along with ‘Assassination Nation’ or ‘Riot Girls’, to cite other recent examples with more bad grape.