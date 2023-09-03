An all-mower with many talents: anyone who is lucky enough to call an orchard their own needs a high grass mower now and then. How it works and what special features the electric drive brings with it.

Dhe grass is tall. This is not a disadvantage on classic meadow plots. It’s intentional. In order to preserve the biodiversity among the insects, the scythe is only taken out of the shed when the butterfly flowers such as sage, knapweed and knautia have faded. Fighting through the tall grass is better left to machines specialized in this heavy work. So-called high grass or meadow mowers, which owners of meadow orchards and municipal road maintenance depots like to buy from the Baden-Württemberg company AS-Motor from Bühlertann east of Schwäbisch Hall.

Characteristic of these devices are their two-stroke engines, which, thanks to their torque and the fact that there is no risk of the lubricating film tearing off even when driving diagonally for a long time, in combination with the blade mechanism developed for tall grass, have built up a loyal fan base.