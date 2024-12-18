It is presented Movistar team in the emblematic building on Gran Vía, 28, which was the tallest in Europe at the time, and there is talk of cycling at the highest level, of longevity in the peloton and of young people who push. Movistar has renewed its cycling sponsorship with the oldest team (since 1980) for five more years, until 2029, in an alliance that seems to have no end.

It was announced during the gala by the president of Telefónica, José María Álvarez Pallete. “The most important thing is the brand, and what cycling represents, effort, teamwork, technology and being close to the fans.”

«It is a pride to be able to speak in professional cycling for five more years –answers Eusebio Unzuéthe eternal leader of the formation. Let’s hope to return that support with results.”

It has not been a great year for Movistar, although the team did not suffer the hardships of the previous one, with its vision of relegation to the second category. To regain confidence, the group holds on Ivan Romeo (under 23 world time trial champion), Pelayo Sanchez (winner of a stage in the Giro) and Pablo Castrillo (winner of two stages in the Vuelta with Kern Pharma).









“The pressure is positive, because it means that I have done things well,” says Romeo. “I signed for Movistar because of the history of this team,” says Castrillo. “I’m fighting on the road against those who used to be my idols,” admits Pelayo.

It is already in the wagon of the veterans and gregarious Nairo Quintanathe Colombian who one day starred in the yellow dream of winning the Tour. «You have to know the role that each one occupies. I have already gone through those stages, losing fears, choosing the best path. And that is what I recommend to young people,” says the Colombian.

For large companies it is Enric Masthe Mallorcan that Alberto Contador one day predicted as his dolphin and who has not reached those heights. Enric Mas will once again fight for the Vuelta a España as the maximum objective within his reach. «I always perform better at the end of each season and we have to take advantage of it and bet on that calendar. “The Vuelta is my favorite race and we’ll see if one day we achieve the goal we’ve been pursuing for a long time.”

Movistar changes its tone. The company’s trademark sky blue will change to white. And on the other level of the game, it will promote the fifth season of “The Day You Least Expected”, the successful series that popularized the escape of the escape.