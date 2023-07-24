Movistar has made one of his classic moves with the intention of gaining ground on Telcelsince it recently released a rich catalog of cell phones of all brands with up to 60% discount.
This means that we can purchase models from brands such as; Samsung, Huawei, Honor, Motorola and more. All at an excellent price and with models from the low to high mid-range.
Due to the infinity of devices that are on sale in the Movistar virtual store, we have decided to present you with some of the best equipment in terms of power with the best discount.
Samsung Galaxy S22 256GB
Galaxy S22 is one of the most complete cell phones designed by the South Korean manufacturer. This is characterized by having a 4 nm processor in a Galaxy, which represents an epic leap in relation to the S21.
It also has a Galaxy Dynamic AMOLED 2X screen at 120hz that offers us vibrant colors and sharpness even outdoors in broad daylight.
Features Samsung Galaxy S22
- Screen: 6.1″ Dynamic AMOLED 2X with FullHD+ resolution
- Processor: Samsung Exynos 2200 8-core
- RAM: 8GB
- Storage: 128GB/ 256GB
- Main camera: Multiple of 50MP + 12MP + 10MP
- Front camera: 10MP
- Battery: 37000mAh
- IP68 resistance
- Price: $9,599 pesos with a 60% discount at Movistar
Huawei Y9A 128GB
Huawei Y9A is one of the cheapest mid-range cell phones that you can find in the Movistar virtual store. This equipment has a price with a 60% discount applied of $2,879 pesos.
Among the outstanding features of this cell phone is its 6Gb RAM memory and its powerful 64MP camera. One aspect that must be taken into account is that it is a team of the year 2021.
Features Huawei Y9A
- Screen: 6.6″ with FullHD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080
- RAM: 6GB
- MTK G80 processor
- 4300mAh battery
- Main camera: Multiple of 64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP
- Front camera: 16MP
- Price: $2,879 with a discount at Movistar
Motorola G71 128GB
Motorola G71 is one of the most incredible cell phones dedicated to the high-end economic segment of the North American manufacturer.
This offers great power and durability, since it has 6GB of Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 RAM that guarantees us functionality at all times.
Features Motorola G71
- Screen: 6.4″ with FullHd+ resolution
- RAM: 6GB
- Storage: 128GB
- Processor: Snapdragon 696
- Main camera: Multiple of 50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP
- Front camera: 16MP
- Battery: 5000mAh
- Price: $4,499 pesos with a discount at Movistar
It should be noted that these promotions are only valid through the Movistar virtual store and both the products mentioned and others existing on the platform are subject to change.
This means that the promotion may change without notice or only to a number of existing devices.
- Haven’t you taken a tour of Amazon? Get to know their best products by clicking on this LINK.
#Movistar #beat #Telcel #cell #phones #DISCOUNT #limited #time
Leave a Reply