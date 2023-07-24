Movistar has made one of his classic moves with the intention of gaining ground on Telcelsince it recently released a rich catalog of cell phones of all brands with up to 60% discount.

This means that we can purchase models from brands such as; Samsung, Huawei, Honor, Motorola and more. All at an excellent price and with models from the low to high mid-range.

Due to the infinity of devices that are on sale in the Movistar virtual store, we have decided to present you with some of the best equipment in terms of power with the best discount.

Samsung Galaxy S22 256GB

Galaxy S22 is one of the most complete cell phones designed by the South Korean manufacturer. This is characterized by having a 4 nm processor in a Galaxy, which represents an epic leap in relation to the S21.

It also has a Galaxy Dynamic AMOLED 2X screen at 120hz that offers us vibrant colors and sharpness even outdoors in broad daylight.

Features Samsung Galaxy S22

Screen: 6.1″ Dynamic AMOLED 2X with FullHD+ resolution

Processor: Samsung Exynos 2200 8-core

RAM: 8GB

Storage: 128GB/ 256GB

Main camera: Multiple of 50MP + 12MP + 10MP

Front camera: 10MP

Battery: 37000mAh

IP68 resistance

Price: $9,599 pesos with a 60% discount at Movistar

Huawei Y9A 128GB

Huawei Y9A is one of the cheapest mid-range cell phones that you can find in the Movistar virtual store. This equipment has a price with a 60% discount applied of $2,879 pesos.

Among the outstanding features of this cell phone is its 6Gb RAM memory and its powerful 64MP camera. One aspect that must be taken into account is that it is a team of the year 2021.

Features Huawei Y9A

Screen: 6.6″ with FullHD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080

RAM: 6GB

MTK G80 processor

4300mAh battery

Main camera: Multiple of 64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP

Front camera: 16MP

Price: $2,879 with a discount at Movistar

Motorola G71 128GB

Motorola G71 is one of the most incredible cell phones dedicated to the high-end economic segment of the North American manufacturer.

This offers great power and durability, since it has 6GB of Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 RAM that guarantees us functionality at all times.

Features Motorola G71

Screen: 6.4″ with FullHd+ resolution

RAM: 6GB

Storage: 128GB

Processor: Snapdragon 696

Main camera: Multiple of 50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP

Front camera: 16MP

Battery: 5000mAh

Price: $4,499 pesos with a discount at Movistar

It should be noted that these promotions are only valid through the Movistar virtual store and both the products mentioned and others existing on the platform are subject to change.

This means that the promotion may change without notice or only to a number of existing devices.