Since the creation of the 4G and 5G networks, it has become more common for mobile phone service providers to add internet with a home modem to their catalog of services.

telephone as Telcel, Movistar and AT&T are some of the companies that have entered this market segment by offering home internet service packages with modem at prices similar to their regular mobile phone packages.

Through this home modem service you get similar benefits to those offered by domestic telephone companies such as Telmex and Megacable.

With Telcel you can hire different service plans ‘Internet in your house’ which offers an average download speed of 5Mbps to 10Mbps.

In all home internet service plans, Telcel gives you a modem and single chip for your router and this has a price that it goes from $299.00 pesos to $499.00 pesos. The difference between these is related to internet speed, as well as the GB limit per ‘Fair Use Policy’.

for his part Movistar offers us a homeless connection with your plan ‘New Prepaid Full Connection“, which can be contracted in prepaid for 15, 21 or 30 days.

In Movistar, domestic internet packages have a GB limit subject to days of validity. The cheapest plan it offers is $100 and provides you with 20 GB of validity for 15 days. While the most expensive Movistar package is $400 and gives you 100 GB for 30 days.

By contrast AT&T internet at home provides us with two types of service that have a value of $329 and $450 per month.

These packages offer us 5 mbps and 10 mbps of speed with a limited use of 80 GB and 100 GB. Likewise, the AT&T service gives us limited connection to 3 and 5 devices at the same time.

In addition to the cost of the service, you must also cover the cost of the modem, which in the case of this company can only be used with the CPE Huawei B310 and Huawei B612 models.