The Movistar team announced this Tuesday the renewal of a dozen of its cyclistsseveral of them until 2026, with which he assures the “backbone” of the training block will be established for the coming seasons.

Once the European season is over and a few days away from definitively closing 2023 in the Tour of Guangxi, the twelve renewed Movistar cyclists join the other eight riders who already had a contract in force in 2024.

Renewed Colombians

Among the renewals is the Colombian cyclist Fernando Gaviria, who showed his worth in the team after a season where he won stages in the Vuelta a San Juan and the Tour de Romandie.

The Antioquian runner, 29 years old, He extended his relationship with the Movistar Team for one more year, signing until 2024.

Another of the renewed Colombians is Einer Rubio, who had a dream season with the Spanish squad. The 25-year-old rider won stage 13 of the Giro d’Italia and finished 11th overall. Furthermore, he played a great role in the Vuelta España, where he finished in box 16.

His great performance in the UCI season allowed him sign a new contract with the Iberian squad until 2025.

Other cyclists who renewed with Movistar are: Albert Torres and Johan Jacobs, who renew for the next season; Jorge Arcas, Will Barta, Nelson Oliveira, Grego Mühlberger and Antonio Pedrero, until 2025; and Mathias Norsgaard and Gonzalo Serrano, until 2026.

For his part, the Colombian Iván Ramiro Sosa did not enter the list of renewals of the Iberian squad, since he has a contract in force until 2024, The expansion of their relationship could occur next year.

Photo: Sprint Cycling Agency / Movistar Team

With information from EFE

