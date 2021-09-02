Movistar remains in the frame for the decisive phase of La Vuelta. Carlos Verona will not start this Thursday in the decisive stage of the Gamoniteiro. The Movistar cyclist from Madrid suffered a fall the previous day on the way to Lagos de Covadonga. It happened when he was trying to connect with the group in which his leaders, Enric Mas and Miguel Ángel López, marched to help them pursue Primoz Roglic and Egan Bernal. On a descent, he was one of the runners who went to the ground (also Eiking or Vlasov). “The wound on my hip from the Tour was raw and I suffered a very severe blow to the lower back ”He later explained since he did manage to reach the goal.

However, and after going to a hospital in Oviedo where he will remain under observation, Verona has had to leave La Vuelta. A very important drop not only because it was a fundamental support in the mountains, but because Movistar remains in the frame with only five runners. Mas and López can only count on Erviti, Oliveira (another who suffered a hard fall) and Rojas. Only five cyclists in the race, since Valverde and Jacobs have also had to leave.